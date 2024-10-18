Swedbank AB Has $15.88 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.19% of Vipshop worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vipshop by 143.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.