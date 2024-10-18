Swedbank AB Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $359.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.20. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

