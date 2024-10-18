Swedbank AB Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Swedbank AB cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.78% of UFP Technologies worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $309.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.98. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,812,817.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

