Swedbank AB Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swedbank AB cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after buying an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 120,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %
CLX opened at $162.61 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.10.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
