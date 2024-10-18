Swedbank AB Has $7.30 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

WCN opened at $182.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average is $174.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,272.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

