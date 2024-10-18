Swedbank AB Has $8.81 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.5% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,239,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

