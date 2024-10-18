Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Kimco Realty by 302.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 374,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.47 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

