Swedbank AB Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

