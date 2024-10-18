Swedbank AB Invests $11.25 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,675,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

