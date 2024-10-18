Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 173,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in PVH by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PVH by 321.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.