Swedbank AB Purchases 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swedbank AB increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $448.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $458.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.