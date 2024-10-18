Swedbank AB Purchases 115,794 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,794 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.