Swedbank AB Purchases 26,300 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

