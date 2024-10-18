Swedbank AB Purchases 3,298 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

CHTR opened at $327.53 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $454.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

