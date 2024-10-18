Swedbank AB Purchases 7,090 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of DocuSign worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,554 shares of company stock worth $23,129,150 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.