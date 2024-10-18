Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 276,328 Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $824,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $39,627,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $43.42 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 132.97%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

