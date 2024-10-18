Swedbank AB Raises Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.18% of GDS worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GDS alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in GDS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Bank of America increased their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

GDS Stock Down 3.8 %

GDS stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.