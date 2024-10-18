Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

