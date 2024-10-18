Swedbank AB Reduces Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.78.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

