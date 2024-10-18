Swedbank AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after buying an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

