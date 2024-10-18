Swedbank AB Sells 14,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,881 shares of company stock worth $5,990,684. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

