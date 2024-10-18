Swedbank AB Sells 165 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Report on HWM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.