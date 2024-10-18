Swedbank AB Sells 32,988 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KB Home were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

