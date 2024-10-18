Swedbank AB Sells 54 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 163.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.27.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $385.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.54. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

