Swedbank AB Sells 598,500 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

