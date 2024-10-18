Swedbank AB Sells 90,800 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Swedbank AB cut its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.18% of Workiva worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.47 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

