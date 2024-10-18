Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE APTV opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.