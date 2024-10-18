Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.