Taseko Mines FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Stifel Canada

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$959.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.20.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

