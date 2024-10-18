TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 114,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

