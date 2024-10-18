Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.46% from the stock’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,611.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

