TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.04 and traded as high as C$22.59. TELUS shares last traded at C$22.55, with a volume of 2,567,023 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.04.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

In related news, Director Marc Parent purchased 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

