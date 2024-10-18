Tempest Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,069% compared to the average volume of 247 call options.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

TPST opened at $1.15 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tempest Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $426,798.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,935.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tempest Therapeutics

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.