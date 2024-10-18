TeraWulf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 62,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average daily volume of 38,200 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WULF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada raised TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TeraWulf Trading Down 2.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 648.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $5.07 on Friday. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

