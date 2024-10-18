The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 89,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 62.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,906,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Several analysts have commented on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

