The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $41.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.68.

Aramark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,584,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,506 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aramark by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 720,738 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

