The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

