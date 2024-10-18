The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares in the company, valued at $101,241,065. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

