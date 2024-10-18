The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

PNC opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

