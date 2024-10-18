The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNC. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

