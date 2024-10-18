The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 56,433 shares.

The Quarto Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.25 million, a PE ratio of 538.46 and a beta of 0.47.

About The Quarto Group

(Get Free Report)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.