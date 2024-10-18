The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,173 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,173 ($15.32).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.03) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.28) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 944.96 ($12.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,953.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

