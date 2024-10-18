Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

