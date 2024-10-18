Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.
About Tomra Systems ASA
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.