Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. 693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.