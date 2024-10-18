Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.56 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 44.90 ($0.59). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57), with a volume of 38,716 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

