Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.57. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 48,500 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$134.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.42 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

