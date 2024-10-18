Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $10.31. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 24,675 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,934. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,934. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812 in the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.7% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

