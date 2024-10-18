TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of TransUnion worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.07%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

