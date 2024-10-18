Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.52 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.20). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 468 ($6.11), with a volume of 91,830 shares.

Treatt Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.87 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.52.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

