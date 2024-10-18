Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TRT opened at $7.58 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
