Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TRT opened at $7.58 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

